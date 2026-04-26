Calix Investor Day 2026: Calix 3.0 Rollout Complete, Eyes AI Agents and 15% Growth Target

Calix NYSE: CALX used its Investor Day 2026 event to outline what CEO Michael Weening described as the company’s next phase following the March 26 completion of its Calix 3.0 platform rollout. Weening said the migration marked the end of a 2.5-year effort and that “all of our customers are now on our AI-native Calix 3.0 platform,” which he characterized as a foundation for faster innovation and expanded market opportunity.

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From hardware to platform, and now an “AI-native” upgrade

Weening framed Calix 3.0 as the next step in a longer transformation that began with a shift away from a “hardware-only company” toward a platform model launched in 2019. He said the transition required a substantial internal reset, including changing “out 80% of our people,” and pointed to financial improvements over the period. Weening said Calix grew revenue from $400 million in 2019 to $1 billion in 2025, while improving its margin profile, attributing the gains to “the power of the platform.”

He added that moving all customers onto Calix 3.0 has operational benefits for Calix, including eliminating the need to run two cloud environments. For customers, Weening said the unified platform accelerates adoption of artificial intelligence capabilities, noting Calix began investing in AI in November 2023.

Strategic shift to Google Cloud and a broader TAM view

Weening said Calix initiated a strategic relationship with Google, describing the decision as a move away from Amazon’s cloud given Amazon’s position as a competitive threat to Calix’s service provider customers. He said the Google partnership supports a shift toward global markets and enables private instances for larger customers.

Weening also presented a broader total addressable market (TAM) discussion, citing expansion opportunities in multi-dwelling units (MDU), hospitality, events, and global tier-one service providers. He said the North American MDU market alone represents about a $10 billion TAM, separate from other verticals, and described these as “adjacent markets” that can be addressed through product expansion rather than rewriting the platform.

Platform innovation: from insights to “agentic workflows”

Chief Product Officer Shane Eleniak described Calix 3.0 as a vertical platform built from the network and subscriber edge upward, using telemetry and instrumentation to process “a petabyte of data every day.” He said Calix is shifting from delivering insights to delivering knowledge using machine learning, embeddings, large language models, and “agentic workflows,” which he described as outcome-oriented and dynamic rather than static workflows with dynamic data.

Eleniak said Calix’s product development process is also evolving with AI-enabled rapid prototyping and code generation, allowing teams to move from wireframes to prototypes grounded in Calix’s code base and data model. He said Calix is focused on ensuring code quality through testing, simulation, and deployable CI/CD practices.

On the rollout of agent-based capabilities, Eleniak outlined a staged approach beginning with assistants in Q1 and expanding into multi-persona workflows in Q2, including acquisition, upsell and cross-sell, churn prevention, loyalty, and customer support workflows, with additional releases planned later in the year to address home and business anomalies, critical incidents, notifications, and optimization.

Customer success programs and internal AI adoption

COO John Durocher said Calix aligns with customers across a “build, launch, optimize” lifecycle and focuses on helping service providers attract new customers, retain existing customers, and grow customer value. He highlighted programs Calix built in response to customer feedback, including:

Marketing acceleration to help customers refine offer strategy and persona-based marketing

to help customers refine offer strategy and persona-based marketing Workforce transformation to help service providers address talent challenges and an aging workforce

to help service providers address talent challenges and an aging workforce Sales acceleration to support smart business selling motions, incentives, and sales culture

Durocher said Calix is applying AI internally and has built hundreds of agents to automate activities and redesign end-to-end workflows, including reducing handoffs and rework. He said Calix compiled its approach into an “AI Leadership Playbook” covering governance, pilots, and change management, with a goal of helping customers overcome capacity constraints by using agents to execute faster.

Customer panel highlights: AI, marketing capacity, SmartTown, and SmartMDU

In a customer panel, executives from ALLO Communications, Lumos Fiber, Tombigbee Fiber, and Blue Stream Fiber discussed how they are using Calix’s platform and how they expect AI to change their operations.

Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos Fiber, said the company is a “fast follower” on AI and emphasized business outcomes, noting Lumos increased its Net Promoter Score to 84 from the high-70s several years ago while expanding builds significantly without adding customer care agents. Stading also said Lumos is now a joint venture 50% owned by T-Mobile and EQT, and described a recent enterprise product launch that used its existing XGS-PON infrastructure with service-level agreements, calling it the “easiest product rollout” of his career.

Scott Hendrix, CEO of Tombigbee Fiber, described how limited staffing constrained marketing execution, and said AI could allow Tombigbee to “turn them into 60” in terms of productivity. He also highlighted SmartTown deployments across community venues, including rapid expansion to cover nine schools within five weeks, and said Calix products like SmartTown and Bark were deployed quickly with Calix support. Hendrix also discussed the link between broadband and electric utility operations, arguing that fiber connectivity and load management will be important as EV adoption grows, and said Tombigbee’s fiber margins are “six times” electric margins, enabling monthly transfers back to the electric co-op to reinvest in infrastructure.

Gavin Keirans, CEO of Blue Stream Fiber, said the company focuses on bulk fiber-to-the-home service for homeowner and condo associations and master-planned communities, citing a “99%+ renewal rate” for communities served. He said Blue Stream has partnered with Calix for nearly a decade and recently expanded with Calix’s SmartMDU solution, citing resident survey results of about 4.9 out of five stars and describing SmartMDU as a differentiator in a fragmented market with legacy solutions.

Weening also used the panel to reiterate competitive threats from satellite providers and what he described as commoditization through bundling, while arguing that differentiated subscriber experience can protect share as competitive intensity rises.

Financial model: 15% growth targets, margin headwinds, and capital returns

CFO Cory Sindelar said Calix is building an “agentic workforce” platform and compared the scale of change to “Uber transforming cabs or Amazon transforming retail.” He reiterated Calix’s “land and expand” model, presenting a cohort-based view of customers growing over time as Calix monetizes on a per-subscriber basis.

For the company’s forward model, Sindelar said Calix is targeting 15% revenue growth in 2027 and 2028, after recently raising its nearer-term growth range to 15%-20% (which he said was driven by memory surcharges). He said the company may be able to grow faster, but framed 15% as what Calix is “committed to delivering” based on backlog, recurring revenue, and business visibility.

Sindelar said gross margin expansion could return to a 100-200 basis point annual improvement beyond 2026, but flagged near-term headwinds in 2026 from memory costs and “dual cloud” costs. On memory, he described a “demand supply disconnect” that has driven “over 10x increase in cost” and said Calix is prioritizing supply continuity by acquiring memory aggressively. Calix plans to pass through those costs via a surcharge structured as cost reimbursement without adding margin, which Sindelar said would be a roughly 200 basis point headwind in 2026 and could persist into 2027. On dual cloud costs, he said those costs are “past tense” and were a “one-quarter phenomenon.”

On operating expenses, Sindelar said Calix expects some AI-driven efficiency gains, while also continuing to invest in AI and new markets. He set an objective for 2028 to grow OpEx at half the revenue growth rate, with progress beginning in 2027, and said the company sees a path to gross margins in the 60% range, OpEx at 40% or below, and 20% operating income.

He also discussed capital allocation, saying Calix expects significant cash generation and intends to continue returning cash to shareholders via share repurchases. Sindelar said the company is adjusting equity programs toward performance stock units and consolidating employee stock plans, aiming to reduce share issuance and become “dilution neutral” over time, while noting 2026 could be “dilutive negative” due to large repurchases made in the first quarter.

In Q&A, management said a key opportunity is increasing product attach rates, which Weening cited at roughly 40%-45%, and using agentic capabilities to reduce customer capacity constraints. On selling software-only to large customers, Weening said Calix can collect telemetry using industry standards and can deploy Calix operating systems on non-Calix hardware, while integrating into enterprise environments via emerging agent-to-agent frameworks. He also said Calix expects to win additional large customers globally and described Mobile World Congress as an early step in building those relationships.

Sindelar said the company’s forecast includes some benefit from BEAD-related activity but not all potential upside. On memory pricing, Sindelar said the model assumes memory reaches a new equilibrium in early 2027, though not returning to prior pricing levels.

Weening closed the event by emphasizing rising competitive pressure in broadband markets and positioning Calix’s AI-driven platform and customer relationships as a means for service providers to differentiate on experience, which he argued is increasingly necessary as competition intensifies.

About Calix NYSE: CALX

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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