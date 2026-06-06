111 Capital Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $560.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day moving average is $225.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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