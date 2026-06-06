122,500 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,500 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Weiss Ratings raised Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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