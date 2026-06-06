152,845 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First National Trust Co grew its position in Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,410,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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