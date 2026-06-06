25,152 Shares in Cummins Inc. $CMI Acquired by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company's stock worth $1,422,121,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,795 shares of the company's stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,757,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $651.38 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $635.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.59. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.90 and a 1 year high of $718.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.29 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $705.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CMI

Key Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for Cummins across several upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028, reinforcing a more bullish profit outlook.

Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for Cummins across several upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028, reinforcing a more bullish profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong-Buy rating, suggesting confidence that Cummins can continue outperforming expectations.

The analyst firm maintained a rating, suggesting confidence that Cummins can continue outperforming expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on Cummins’ raised revenue guidance adds to the case that business trends remain favorable. Why Is Cummins Raising Revenue Guidance Amid NYSE Composite Focus?

Recent commentary on Cummins’ raised revenue guidance adds to the case that business trends remain favorable. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note questioned whether the stock can rebound after its last earnings report, but it did not introduce new fundamental concerns. Cummins (CMI) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total value of $421,294.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,784.82. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total value of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,755. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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