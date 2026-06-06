35,530 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,530 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $12,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $429,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,719 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.74. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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