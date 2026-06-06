48,409 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Acquired by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,409 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,038,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 51.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $353.05 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $384.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $328.74 and its 200 day moving average is $270.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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