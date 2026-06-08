7,152 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $135.53 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.92 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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