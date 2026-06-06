74,819 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,492,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 0.8% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 73,823 shares of the company's stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $343.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.45 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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