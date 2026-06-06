78,611 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,611 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $13,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Down 11.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $215.94 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day moving average is $163.40. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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