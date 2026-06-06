88,788 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Purchased by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $13,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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