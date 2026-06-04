Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Verus Capital Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $542.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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