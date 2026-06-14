Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of ASML worth $1,652,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in ASML by 18,861.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ASML by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,120,394,000 after purchasing an additional 232,960 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,903.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,539.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,369.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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