Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,361 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 378,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Masco worth $114,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Masco by 134.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $69.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

See Also

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