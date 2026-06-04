Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Stake Cut by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,948,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,060,000 after purchasing an additional 783,040 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,746.53 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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