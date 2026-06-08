BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 294,144 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 242.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,609 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 294,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.68% of Twist Bioscience worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company's stock worth $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,377 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,883 shares of the company's stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the company's stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,142,283 shares of the company's stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,268 shares of the company's stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,640. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $673,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $996,354.48. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock worth $2,390,888. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

Further Reading

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