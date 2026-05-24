Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd Takes $5.58 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE BE opened at $302.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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