CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,818 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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