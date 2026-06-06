Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 100,326 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,150 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 100,326 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here