Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 12,126 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,838 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Genuine Parts worth $79,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,365,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,406,923,000 after buying an additional 56,792 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $4,213,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $76,206,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $4,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 225.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.07. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 988.37%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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