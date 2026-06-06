Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 36,249 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $18,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,131,157,000 after buying an additional 7,816,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,626,296,000 after buying an additional 5,110,668 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,590,818,000 after buying an additional 2,406,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,404,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,106,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,942,711 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $573,607,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.75.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $72.26 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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