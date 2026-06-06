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Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $30.94 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Daiwa Securities Group increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, ending with 236,096 shares valued at about $30.9 million.
  • Arista continues to attract strong institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 82.47% of the company’s stock.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, including 35.1% year-over-year revenue growth and earnings that beat estimates, while analysts remain broadly positive with an average Buy rating and a $185.72 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,096 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,475,822.32. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,941,943. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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