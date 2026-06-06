Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,058 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $64,677,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,437,000 after buying an additional 51,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $635.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.93 and a 200-day moving average of $742.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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