Delta Global Management LP Has $12.38 Million Stake in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Delta Global Management LP increased its position in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Free Report) by 452.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,029 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 228,531 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP owned about 0.34% of Miami International worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Miami International by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Miami International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.20.

View Our Latest Report on MIAX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harish Jayabalan sold 9,783 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $391,711.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,939,136.20. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Cynthia Schwarzkopf sold 19,500 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $813,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,392,982.84. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 773,871 shares of company stock worth $34,114,399 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Miami International Trading Up 1.6%

MIAX stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 45.84.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Miami International Company Profile

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

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