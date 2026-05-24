Dollar General Corporation $DG Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 175.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 518,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Dollar General worth $108,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $105.69 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Negative Sentiment: Loop Capital slashed its price target on Dollar General to $110 from $145 and kept a hold rating, signaling more limited upside than before. MarketScreener

Loop Capital slashed its price target on Dollar General to $110 from $145 and kept a rating, signaling more limited upside than before. Negative Sentiment: Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from buy to hold and lowered its target to $110 from $140, adding to concerns that valuation and growth may be less compelling. MarketScreener

Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from to and lowered its target to $110 from $140, adding to concerns that valuation and growth may be less compelling. Negative Sentiment: HSBC cut long-term earnings forecasts for Dollar General across several future years, including FY2028 through FY2031, indicating analysts expect slower profit growth than previously modeled. MarketBeat

HSBC cut long-term earnings forecasts for Dollar General across several future years, including FY2028 through FY2031, indicating analysts expect slower profit growth than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also trimmed its FY2027 earnings estimate for Dollar General, reinforcing a cautious outlook ahead of upcoming results and guidance. MarketBeat

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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