EULAV Asset Management Invests $8.21 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $435,620,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.33 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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