Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,764 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.57.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $249.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is presently 60.83%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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