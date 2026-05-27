Family Office Research LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Family Office Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Family Office Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Family Office Research LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 102,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8%

TSLA stock opened at $433.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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