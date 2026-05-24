Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,340 shares of the technology retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,115.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $405,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,350.74. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 42,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $2,744,473.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 523,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,491,294.76. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $4,945,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Best Buy

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.6%

BBY stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from Best Buy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson set a $78.00 price target on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.80.

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Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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