Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,129 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 60,129 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $295.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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