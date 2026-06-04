Geode Capital Management LLC Has $169.28 Million Holdings in Crane $CR

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Crane worth $169,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,060 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,524,000 after purchasing an additional 84,278 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $226.33.

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Crane Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Crane has a 12 month low of $159.58 and a 12 month high of $214.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.91.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio is 18.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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