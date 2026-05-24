Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in IonQ were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $63.54 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.93 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. IonQ's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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