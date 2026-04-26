Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,494 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,142 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Twilio were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 549,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 754.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $154.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $268,236.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,644. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America issued a rare double‑upgrade from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target sharply to $190, highlighting Twilio as key infrastructure for AI‑driven voice and messaging — the upgrade triggered a rapid market rally. Bank of America upgrade

Bank of America issued a rare double‑upgrade from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target sharply to $190, highlighting Twilio as key infrastructure for AI‑driven voice and messaging — the upgrade triggered a rapid market rally. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $165 and other bullish analyst moves (Jefferies, Oppenheimer, Rosenblatt) have supported a narrative that Twilio can monetize AI/communication scale, helping push the shares to recent highs. Mizuho price target raise

Mizuho raised its price target to $165 and other bullish analyst moves (Jefferies, Oppenheimer, Rosenblatt) have supported a narrative that Twilio can monetize AI/communication scale, helping push the shares to recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Twilio’s strong earnings‑surprise history and suggests the company has the factors that could produce another beat — this supports expectations but is not a guaranteed catalyst. Earnings beat outlook

Market commentary highlights Twilio’s strong earnings‑surprise history and suggests the company has the factors that could produce another beat — this supports expectations but is not a guaranteed catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated a Hold rating, underscoring that some analysts remain cautious despite the upgrades — expect mixed analyst views to keep volatility elevated. Bernstein hold

Bernstein reiterated a Hold rating, underscoring that some analysts remain cautious despite the upgrades — expect mixed analyst views to keep volatility elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the trade reduces her stake but was planned, so it’s less likely to indicate new inside concerns. SEC Form 4

Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the trade reduces her stake but was planned, so it’s less likely to indicate new inside concerns. Negative Sentiment: After the analyst‑driven spike, Twilio later closed notably below the broader market as traders booked profits and rotated out of momentum names — that intraday reversal amplified downside pressure. Zacks coverage of the decline

After the analyst‑driven spike, Twilio later closed notably below the broader market as traders booked profits and rotated out of momentum names — that intraday reversal amplified downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyses framing Twilio as a transition story (growth → maturity) emphasize execution and margin risks; combined with an elevated P/E, the stock is sensitive to any earnings or AI‑monetization miss. Seeking Alpha analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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