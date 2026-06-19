Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Acquired by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,423,501 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.52% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,726,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,147,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,626,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,476,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,543,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,641,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,239,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,224,643,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.75.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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