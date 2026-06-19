Invesco Ltd. Purchases 118,504 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.68% of Marriott International worth $1,377,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $396.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on Marriott International in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here