Invesco Ltd. Purchases 383,786 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 383,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Philip Morris International worth $2,507,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock worth $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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