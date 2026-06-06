J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,451 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 30,944 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $479.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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