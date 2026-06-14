Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 93,679 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,943 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,679 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Revolve Group worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 94.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Revolve Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $232,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,066 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Revolve Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,501 shares of the company's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

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Revolve Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $342.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revolve Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,610,194.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 135,213 shares of company stock worth $3,555,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company's stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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