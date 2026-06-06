Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 482,412 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report) by 452.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 482,412 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FS KKR Capital this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, and others, issued reminders about upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines in the FS KKR Capital securities class action. Article: Deadline Alert

Several law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, and others, issued reminders about upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines in the FS KKR Capital securities class action. Neutral Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and other firms confirmed that a class action has been filed against FS KKR Capital and certain officers, adding to the legal scrutiny surrounding the company. Article: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and other firms confirmed that a class action has been filed against FS KKR Capital and certain officers, adding to the legal scrutiny surrounding the company. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits appear to focus on alleged disclosure issues and investor harm during the class period, but no new operational update or financial guidance was announced in these reports. Article: FSK Shareholder Alert

The lawsuits appear to focus on alleged disclosure issues and investor harm during the class period, but no new operational update or financial guidance was announced in these reports. Negative Sentiment: The legal headlines add uncertainty for shareholders and can pressure the stock as investors factor in possible settlement costs, legal expenses, and reputational damage. Article: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.81 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. FS KKR Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.37%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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