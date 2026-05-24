Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $5.78 Million Position in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000. Klaviyo makes up 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.06% of Klaviyo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVYO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:KVYO opened at $14.83 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Klaviyo's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $4,128,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $304,274.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 326,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,586,836.48. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,243 shares of company stock valued at $33,430,993 in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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