Norges Bank Takes $973.12 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,393,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,122,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after buying an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company's stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,479,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.95.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business's revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

