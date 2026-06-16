OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,892.66 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,551.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,378.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,913.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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