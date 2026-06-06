PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 151,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:JCI opened at $143.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $148.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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