PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases Shares of 95,333 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $11,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $129.16 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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