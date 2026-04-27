Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982,340 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 287,345 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.29% of Twilio worth $281,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Twilio by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $143.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Trending Headlines about Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America issued a rare double‑upgrade from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target sharply to $190, highlighting Twilio as key infrastructure for AI‑driven voice and messaging — the upgrade triggered a rapid market rally. Bank of America upgrade

Bank of America issued a rare double‑upgrade from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target sharply to $190, highlighting Twilio as key infrastructure for AI‑driven voice and messaging — the upgrade triggered a rapid market rally. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $165 and other bullish analyst moves (Jefferies, Oppenheimer, Rosenblatt) have supported a narrative that Twilio can monetize AI/communication scale, helping push the shares to recent highs. Mizuho price target raise

Mizuho raised its price target to $165 and other bullish analyst moves (Jefferies, Oppenheimer, Rosenblatt) have supported a narrative that Twilio can monetize AI/communication scale, helping push the shares to recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Twilio’s strong earnings‑surprise history and suggests the company has the factors that could produce another beat — this supports expectations but is not a guaranteed catalyst. Earnings beat outlook

Market commentary highlights Twilio’s strong earnings‑surprise history and suggests the company has the factors that could produce another beat — this supports expectations but is not a guaranteed catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated a Hold rating, underscoring that some analysts remain cautious despite the upgrades — expect mixed analyst views to keep volatility elevated. Bernstein hold

Bernstein reiterated a Hold rating, underscoring that some analysts remain cautious despite the upgrades — expect mixed analyst views to keep volatility elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the trade reduces her stake but was planned, so it’s less likely to indicate new inside concerns. SEC Form 4

Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the trade reduces her stake but was planned, so it’s less likely to indicate new inside concerns. Negative Sentiment: After the analyst‑driven spike, Twilio later closed notably below the broader market as traders booked profits and rotated out of momentum names — that intraday reversal amplified downside pressure. Zacks coverage of the decline

After the analyst‑driven spike, Twilio later closed notably below the broader market as traders booked profits and rotated out of momentum names — that intraday reversal amplified downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyses framing Twilio as a transition story (growth → maturity) emphasize execution and margin risks; combined with an elevated P/E, the stock is sensitive to any earnings or AI‑monetization miss. Seeking Alpha analysis

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $268,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 49,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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