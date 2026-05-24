Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes $903,000 Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

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CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Insider Activity

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 3,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $367,637.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 318,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,751,344.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 13,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $1,310,536.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,276,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,911,673.30. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,217,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,592,756.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 7.84. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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