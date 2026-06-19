Rare Wolf Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Dollar General makes up about 1.8% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.
Read Our Latest Report on DG
Key Dollar General News
Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s latest earnings report beat expectations, with EPS of $2.00 topping estimates and revenue rising 3.4% year over year, reinforcing the case that the company is executing better operationally. Dollar General earnings and stock data
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ongoing margin expansion, citing lower shrink, fewer damages, and tighter inventory controls as signs that profitability improvements may continue. Dollar General's Margin Expansion Story Gains More Traction
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on Dollar General and described the company’s results as solid, although it trimmed its price target slightly to $148 from $151. Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating on Dollar General (DG)
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also argued Dollar General may still be undervalued after its retail-sector rebound, pointing to the stock’s recovery from recent lows and support from the company’s earnings improvement. Dollar General (DG) Stock Could Be 17.5% Undervalued After Retail Rally And Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Several Zacks Research notes made small adjustments to future earnings estimates, with some quarters and fiscal years revised down and others nudged up; overall, the changes were modest and do not materially change the long-term outlook. Dollar General analyst estimate updates
- Negative Sentiment: Retail stocks were hit after the Federal Reserve held rates steady and signaled fewer rate cuts than expected, which pressured sentiment across consumer-focused names including Dollar General. RH, Sprouts, and Dollar General Shares Plummet, What You Need To Know
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued weak consumer sentiment is still weighing on low-ticket sales, a reminder that demand conditions remain an important risk for Dollar General. Dollar General: Weak Consumer Sentiment Driving Low-Ticket Sales
Dollar General Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.
About Dollar General
(Free Report
)
Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.
Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.
Further Reading
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