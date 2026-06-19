Rare Wolf Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Dollar General makes up about 1.8% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Report on DG

Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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