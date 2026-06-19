Rare Wolf Capital LLC Takes Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,947 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Salesforce comprises 1.1% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.61.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce to buy from neutral and set a $200 price target , citing valuation appeal and potential AI-driven upside. Read More

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce to from neutral and set a , citing valuation appeal and potential AI-driven upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated confidence in Salesforce after its $3.6 billion Fin acquisition , viewing the deal as another step in expanding its AI automation and customer-agent capabilities. Article Title

Truist reiterated confidence in Salesforce after its , viewing the deal as another step in expanding its AI automation and customer-agent capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Salesforce as a long-term growth stock, with analysts pointing to its AI platform, Agentforce, and ongoing product expansion as reasons for optimism. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Salesforce as a long-term growth stock, with analysts pointing to its AI platform, Agentforce, and ongoing product expansion as reasons for optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce’s latest AI and acquisition story continues to attract attention, including coverage of the Fin deal and a new partnership announcement, which could support the long-term growth narrative if execution remains strong. Article Title

Salesforce’s latest AI and acquisition story continues to attract attention, including coverage of the Fin deal and a new partnership announcement, which could support the long-term growth narrative if execution remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Other commentary remained cautious, with UBS keeping a neutral rating and some analysts cutting fair value estimates amid questions about AI monetization, unit economics, and growth reacceleration. Article Title

Other commentary remained cautious, with UBS keeping a rating and some analysts cutting fair value estimates amid questions about AI monetization, unit economics, and growth reacceleration. Negative Sentiment: A comparison piece against Oracle underscored that Salesforce’s recent earnings and outlook have not been viewed as strongly as some peers, reinforcing investor concern about near-term performance versus other software names. Article Title

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2%

CRM opened at $151.67 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $204.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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