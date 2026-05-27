Royce & Associates LP Buys 36,685 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,401 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.18% of Sylvamo worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,853 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Sylvamo from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sylvamo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLVM

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $150,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,159,646.64. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.85 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.15%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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