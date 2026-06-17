Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $154,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GILD opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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